Healthwatch: Can pool water really dry out skin and hair?

If your skin and hair tend to feel dry after a day of swimming, the pool water could be to blame.

“The pool is kept clean by a lot of chemicals. You have chlorine in the pool and it does a great job of keeping bacteria out and making the water look crisp and clear, but it’s also very drying to your hair and to your skin,” said Jennifer Lucas, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

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Dr. Lucas said there are some things you can do to help keep your hair from drying out, such as getting it wet before you jump in the water.

This will keep your hair from absorbing too much of the chlorine.

You could also apply a protective hair mask or wear a swim cap instead.

When you’re done swimming, be sure to rinse off immediately.

Dr. Lucas said you could use a clarifying shampoo and moisturizing conditioner to help rehydrate.

As for protecting your skin, she recommends wearing sunscreen.

“Anything you physically put on your skin, just like your hair, is going to prevent the water from being absorbed. So, you can have moisturizer on your skin. But what you should be putting on is your sunscreen. If you get that good application of sunscreen, not only is that a barrier to the sun, but it’s also a barrier to that chlorine,” she said.

Hot tubs can also dry out your skin and hair, so be sure to keep that in mind if you’re planning to use one this summer.