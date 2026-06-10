FDA expands pet food recall over vitamin deficiency risk

The FDA is expanding a list of recalled pet food across nearly two dozen states.

The FDA is expanding a list of recalled pet food across nearly two dozen states.

Virginia isn’t currently on the list, but a number of neighboring states are, and the product was sold online.

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Officials say certain freeze-dried and frozen products made by GO Raw contain insufficient levels of critical nutrients, like thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1. Officials say this vitamin is essential to dogs and cats, as it helps them to maintain normal neurologic function and carbohydrate metabolism.

According to the FDA, pets on a thiamine-deficient diet for an extended period can develop clinical signs such as decreased appetite, vomiting, excessive salivation, weight loss, or poor growth. In severe or prolonged cases, it can lead to vision changes, seizures, and even life-threatening conditions.

The brands are Steve’s Real Food and Quest and involve several flavors and batch numbers.

The recall includes:

Steve’s Real Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried 1.25-pound bag Lot code: C26022 UPC: 6-91730-164 02-7 Best By Date: 1/22/2028

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets 10-ounce bag Lot code: C25288 UPC: 6-91730-18103- 1 Best By Date: 10/15/2027

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet 2-pound bag Lot Code: MCD25350 UPC: 6-91730-17104- 9 Best By Date: 6/16/2027

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet 12-pound bag Lot Code: MCC25321 UPC: 6-91730-17104-9 Best By Date: 5/17/2027



The recalled pet food products were sold in several states and have best-by dates into 2028:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

If you purchased this product, you’re urged to stop feeding it to your pets and return it for a full refund or a replacement. If you have any questions, you can contact Go Raw LLC at cs@gorawllc.com or 801-432-7478.