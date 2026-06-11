Hazmat crews respond to ‘hazardous materials incident’ at the Pentagon

FILE - The Pentagon is viewed from the window of an airplane Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Pentagon is under a partial shelter-in-place as Virginia emergency crews respond to “air quality issues” detected by a system, according to officials. – The Pentagon is under a partial shelter-in-place as Virginia emergency crews respond to “air quality issues” detected by a system, according to officials.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement Thursday morning, saying: “The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.

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He continued, “The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

In a social media post, the Arlington County Fire Department said emergency units, including its hazardous materials team, were “operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident.”

At this time, it is unclear what may have caused the incident.