Consumer Reports: How to get rid of fleas in your home fast

It’s one of the most dreaded problems for pet owners. First, your dog or cat won’t stop scratching, and then suddenly, you’re itching, too.

Before you know it, fleas have taken over your pet and your home.

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Consumer Reports explains what you should do right away to stop an infestation and finally get some relief.

Fleas may be tiny, but they can create major problems for your pet!

“Once the fleas are on them, they start to chew on them, and it can actually cause what’s called a hypersensitivity reaction or an allergic reaction to the saliva of the flea,” said Dr. Megan Moore, a veterinarian from the Bergen County Veterinary Center.

And once fleas get on your pet, it doesn’t take long for them to spread throughout your home.

“They will hide in floorboards or in your carpet,” Moore said.

Making it hard to get rid of them! So if you’re dealing with fleas, Consumer Reports says it’s important to act fast.

“Start with your pets,” said Ginger Cowles with Consumer Reports. “Give them a bath using a mild soap, something like Dawn, or whatever you may have. And this will actually drown fleas. Then you can follow with a metal flea comb to remove any fleas that might remain in the coat.”

Next, focus on your home. Vacuum carpets and furniture daily, and wash pet bedding in hot water to help destroy flea eggs and larvae.

And don’t forget about your yard!

“Fleas love humid, shady, and grassy areas, so keeping your grass short and bushes trimmed will make your yard less inviting for them,” said Cowles.

Of course, the best way to deal with fleas is to prevent them in the first place! Your veterinarian can recommend a flea and tick treatment that’s appropriate for your pet’s age and size — whether that’s a topical treatment or oral medication.

And Consumer Reports says to avoid flea collars. Some contain chemicals linked to concerning health risks for pets and even people.

Also, take time to regularly inspect your pet!

Part your pup’s fur and look for small, dark, fast-moving insects.

Pay close attention to the neck, belly, and base of the tail.

And if you’re worried you have fleas in your home? Consumer Reports suggest putting on a pair of white socks and walking around your house. They say fleas will jump onto your socks, making them easier to spot.