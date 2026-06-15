Healthwatch: Best ways to recover from jet lag

With summer travel ramping up, many people are looking forward to long-awaited vacations.

But depending on how far you’re going, jet lag can set you back when you arrive at your destination.

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“Jet lag happens when our internal body clock, or circadian rhythm, doesn’t match the local time at our destination. For example, if you live on the East Coast and travel to Europe, you’ll experience a significant shift in your sleep-wake cycle,” said Michelle Drerup, PsyD, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Drerup explained that jet lag is more likely when traveling across multiple time zones.

She said it’s important to prioritize good sleep in the days leading up to the trip.

You can also try slowly adjusting your sleep and meal schedule to better match the time zone of your destination a few days before departure.

In addition, avoid caffeine and alcohol on the plane, and try to get sunlight once you land to help reset your internal clock.

If you experience jet lag, Dr. Drerup said recovery time varies.

“Recovery from jet lag typically takes about a day for each time zone crossed,” Dr. Drerup said. “Depending on how far you’re traveling, some people will be able to adjust easily, and it’s not something everybody’s going to experience.”

Dr. Drerup recommends reaching out to a sleep specialist if jet lag symptoms linger or worsen beyond one week after travel.