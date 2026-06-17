Nasal spray sold on Amazon recalled due to potentially ‘life-threatening’ mold

Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray, sold on Amazon, has been recalled after tests found mold that could cause life-threatening infections, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray, sold on Amazon, has been recalled after tests found mold that could cause life-threatening infections, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the product tested above “acceptable microbiological limits for yeast” and may contain Aspergillus, a common type of mold. While most people are not affected by Aspergillus, it can cause mild to severe illness, especially for people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases, and may even lead to chronic lung conditions.

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So far, Beekeeper’s Naturals has received four reports of people experiencing sinus congestion, irritation or infection linked to the recalled product.

The affected Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray is used as a sinus rinse and is sold in a single-unit, 1-fluid-ounce bottle. The recall applies to bottles with lot number 5950 and an expiration date of 02/2028, which can be found on the bottom or back label.

According to the company, a “clerical error” led to 585 units being shipped through Amazon between April 2 and April 24 before testing results were available. The FDA said customers who purchased the affected lot have been contacted.

No other Beekeeper’s Naturals products, including Nasal Spray Max, are affected by this voluntary recall.

If you believe you purchased this product, stop using it immediately and contact contact@beekeepersnaturals.com or call 1-888-759- for a refund or with any questions.

For more information on this recall, click here.