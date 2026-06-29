Virginia lawmakers to reconvene in Richmond to consider budget amendments

FILE - The state and U.S. flags fly over the Virginia State Capitol as the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly gets underway, Jan. 10, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly are set to reconvene in Richmond on Monday to consider 14 budget amendments sent by Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Friday.

One amendment would require data centers in the Eastern Virginia groundwater management area, from Fairfax County to Virginia Beach, to demonstrate they are using the minimum amount of public water possible. The proposal also introduces additional regulations on their water use.

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Another amendment would allow the state to take over former President James Monroe’s home in Loudoun County, turning Oak Hill into Virginia’s newest state park. Oak Hill is the only privately owned residence of any presidential founding father.

Additional amendments include a request for cancer screenings for Virginia firefighters and a call for increased funding for the Department of Elections.

If you want to read the full list of amendments, click/tap here.