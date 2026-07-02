Consumer Reports: How to score big deals for America’s 250th

America turns 250 this month, and retailers are rolling out some of their biggest bargains to celebrate! So whether your plan is to peruse the aisles at your favorite stores or scan the sales from the comfort of your couch, Consumer Reports says there are plenty of ways to save.

Grab some sunscreen and get fired up—because July’s price cuts are coming in hot.

Recommended Videos

“With July 4th, we always see big sales on large appliances and mattresses, especially off of the back of Amazon Prime Day,” Samantha Gordon, with Consumer Reports said. “A lot of those sale prices will linger.”

If you’ll be celebrating the Nation’s birthday by shopping for a mattress, Consumer Reports recommends focusing on comfort and support rather than brand hype — and says shoppers shouldn’t be afraid to negotiate, especially in stores.

If you’ll be taking advantage of the many sales on large appliances – CR says there are more ways to maximize your savings – bundle multiple appliances, check for price matches, and consider floor models or open-box items with minor cosmetic flaws.

“You’ll also see a lot of sales on other items like outdoor things, patio umbrellas, grills, outdoor fireplaces,” Gordon said.

In its labs, Consumer Reports testers say the best patio umbrellas, coupled with the right weighted bases, can withstand breezes and be tilted as the sun moves.

But if you’re hoping to get a deal on a new grill – CR says you may have to act fast.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve seen fewer and fewer options actually go on sale,” Gordon said. “So if you do see a good price on a grill, your best bet is to grab it as quickly as possible because it might not be there tomorrow.”

Gas is convenient. Charcoal adds smoky flavor, and pellet models offer versatility and temperature control. The best models in CR’s ratings are built to last, preheat quickly, have a wide temperature range, and, most importantly—they cook evenly.

And what’s better than saving a little green while celebrating the red, white and blue?

And back-to-school sales have already started, giving families a head start on everything from school supplies to dorm essentials. Starting your shopping now can help you spread out the cost and avoid a last-minute scramble.