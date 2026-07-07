Consumer Reports: How to create your own home gym without breaking the bank

If you’re looking to get fit without paying for a pricey gym membership, creating a simple home gym can save you money. But what do you really need for a workout, and how much do you have to spend? Consumer Reports tested home gym equipment to reveal the versatile essentials for at-home fitness.

Ana Termyna has been working out at home for years. She says it helps her save money on gym memberships, and she gets a great workout without needing tons of space or equipment.

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Consumer Reports says one of the smartest home gym purchases is a set of adjustable dumbbells. Instead of buying multiple weights, adjustable dumbbells let you change the resistance with a quick adjustment, saving money and space.

Consumer Reports evaluated the dumbbells for things like ease of adjustment, comfort, versatility, and overall workout performance. Testers paid close attention to comfort, evaluating not only how the dumbbells felt to hold during a workout, but also how comfortable they were to rest on your legs when seated on a bench and when transitioning between exercises. Two of the top-rated options are the NordicTrack 55-pound Select-A-Weight Dumbbells and the Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set that goes up to 50 pounds. Both sell for under $400.

Resistance bands are another affordable option. They are a lightweight, space-saving alternative to traditional weights. And experts say they can be just as effective for building strength, power, and muscular endurance. Consumer Reports recommends looking for bands that feel sturdy and checking them regularly for signs of wear and tear.

Resistance bands are one of the most versatile pieces of fitness equipment you can buy. They’re relatively inexpensive and can be used by people at many different fitness levels. Whatafit Resistance Bands are a CR’s Smart Buy. 5 bands sell for about $28.

And if music helps you keep moving, Consumer Reports recommends workout headphones that stay secure, resist sweat, and sound great. The Apple AirPods Pro can even track your heart rate, while the Beats Fit Pro feature flexible wingtips designed to stay put during exercise.

Consumer Reports found during recent testing that some HomeProGym resistance bands could fail during use. If you own the company’s purple 60-pound or gray 70-pound bands, stop using them and check the recall. And before you buy, compare prices. Consumer Reports says shopping sales can help you save even more. Click here to learn more about the recall.