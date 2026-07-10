Healthwatch: Are hot dogs really that bad for you?

July is National Hot Dog Month.

Reports show Americans eat roughly 20 billion hot dogs every year.

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While they’re okay to have on occasion, they shouldn’t be a regular part of your diet.

“When we think about some of the research for hot dogs, we have some pretty strong data related to increases of cancer, typically of the digestive tract, so looking at colorectal cancer and stomach cancer. We also know that they could have some sort of association with increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. And some studies also show an increased risk with overall mortality,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Kirkpatrick said hot dogs can also contain a lot of additives and be high in sodium.

So, what if you do want to eat one at your next backyard barbecue?

Kirkpatrick says that’s fine, and what matters is moderation.

She suggests buying hot dogs that have the least amount of ingredients in them and opting for all-beef, if possible.

You could also choose a bun that is whole grain rather than one that has refined carbohydrates, which doesn’t offer any nutrition.

“Every once in a while, that’s okay. Maybe we’re pairing it with something like potato chips. It’s a lot of ultra processed foods all at once. So maybe think about how we can add things to our plate to make it a more healthful choice,” she said. “Let’s have some watermelon alongside it, which is high in lycopene. Let’s look at having beans, which we know are high in fiber and proteins.”

Kirkpatrick said some people may assume that a turkey or plant-based hot dog might be a healthier option, but those can contain just as many additives and be high in sodium.