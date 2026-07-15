Healthwatch: Dangers of swimming in lakes and rivers

If you’re planning to go swimming in a lake or river this summer, it’s important to be extra careful.

There are many dangers lurking beneath the surface.

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“There are currents which you don’t always see. There are areas of depth which you don’t always see. There is vegetation involved, there is algae floating around, which can make things slippery. There are fish and other crustaceans out there, which can make things very tricky as you’re walking in. Things can also change very quickly,” said Purva Grover, MD, emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Gover said that’s why children should wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket if they are going to swim in a lake or river, especially if they are not strong swimmers.

She also recommends having an adult go into the water first to make sure it’s not too deep.

And finally, if you notice any changes in the weather, it’s best to get back to shore immediately.

“Make sure that anybody who’s trying to get in the water, or who wants to be in this kind of a water situation, really knows how to swim, understands the risk and understands what to expect. But then if an accident happens, doing CPR right away. We see the most favorable outcome when good CPR is done on site within the first minute or two,” said Dr. Grover.

She said everyone should know how to do CPR.

There are instruction videos available online as well as in person classes.