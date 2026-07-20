Healthwatch: How smoke from wildfires can impact breathing

Smoke from a Canadian wildfire is making its way through parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

And while you may not be able to see it, it can be felt – especially by those with breathing issues.

Recommended Videos

“We know that air pollution in general can really trigger a number of health issues, including simple things that we think about like asthma or COPD, but they can actually also trigger cardiovascular events. And smoke from wildfires is no exception,” said Samuel Gurevich, MD, pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic. “They actually put into the air a lot of what we call particulate matter, which are these very, very fine particles of dust and other organic matter that then can easily be breathed in and can irritate the airways or even be absorbed into the bloodstream.”

Dr. Gurevich said other groups that could be affected by the wildfire smoke include children with hard to control asthma, women who are pregnant, and people with pre-existing heart conditions.

So, what can they do to help stay safe?

He recommends checking the air quality for your city before going out for the day.

That information can be found online or within many weather apps.

If the air quality is bad, it’s best to stay inside.

“Make sure your windows are closed and your air conditioning is on. HEPA filters do a reasonably good job, as well, if you have access to that. Those are all those things you should be prepared with. And if you do already have a diagnosis of a respiratory illness like asthma, COPD, or emphysema, have a rescue plan in place,” he said.

Dr. Gurevich said if you do have to go outside, try to make it as quick as possible.

You could also wear an N95 mask.

Anyone experiencing shortness of breath or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention right away.