Hyundai recalls over 47K small SUVs due to a seat belt issue that could increase the risk of injuries

Attention, drivers! Hyundai has issued a recall for more than 47,000 small SUVs due to a defect with the rear center seat belt buckles that could increase the risk of injuries during a crash.

The recall includes the 2025 Kona Electric and 2026 Kona vehicles. Altogether, 47,749 vehicles were affected, including 47,733 Hyundai Kona vehicles and 16 Hyundai Kona Electric vehicles.

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The company said its rear center seat belt buckles were sourced from a Korean supplier, Joyson. Joynson alerted Hyundai of a test failure involving the product in February 2026, prompting the North America Safety Office to investigate the matter further. Joyson explained that the issue may have been the result of “inadequate inspection controls” that led the company to use stamping dies, or tools used to cut metal sheets into specific shapes, beyond their lifespan.

“Although there have been no crashes or confirmed field incidents related to this condition, Hyundai decided to conduct a safety recall to repair all potentially affected vehicles in the US market out of an abundance of caution,” the company said.

Passengers are urged not to use the rear center seat until they’ve addressed the issue accordingly. Those affected by this recall can have the seat belt buckle assembly replaced by their dealer, free of charge. Owners who paid out of pocket to have the buckle fixed will be reimbursed, the company said.

You can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. For more information on the recall, click here.