More than 730,000 Pillsbury rolls recalled for possible glass

(Manuel Balce Ceneta, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

General Mills has recalled more than 730,000 Pillsbury rolls sold to Walmart because they may contain glass fragments, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects two Pillsbury products, including 3,080 cases of Hard Roll Dough (180 rolls per case), totaling 554,400, and 1,080 cases of Kaiser Roll Dough (144 rolls per case), totaling 181,440.

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The FDA said the recall began on June 19 and was classified as Class II on July 13. A Class II recall indicates that consuming the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

The recalled products were distributed to Walmart in-store bakers spanning 19 states, including Virginia. Other states that were affected include:

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Montana

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

The FDA provided the following details on the recalled products:

Product description: Pillsbury Bread Rolls, Hard Roll Dough. 180 units / 2.25oz each. Net Wt. 25.31 lb (11.48kg). Package UPC 721582-13283 4. Case UPC 107-21582-13283-1. Keep Frozen. Case Qty 180. Distributed by: General Mills Sales, Inc., Minneapolis, MN 55440. Code information: Better if Used by OCT 12 26 / Lot: 11JUN6JL Better if Used by OCT 13 26 / Lot: 12JUN6JL

Product description: Pillsbury Bread Rolls, Kaiser Roll Dough. 144 units / 2.5oz each. Net Wt. 22.5 lb (10.2kg). Package UPC 7 21582-13288 9. Case UPC 107-21582-13288-6. Keep Frozen. Case Qty 144. Distributed by: General Mills Sales, Inc., Minneapolis, MN 55440. Code information: Better if Used by OCT 13 26 / Lot: 12JUN6JL



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