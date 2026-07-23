Healthwatch: Battling indoor allergies this summer

If you have allergies, it may be tempting to stay inside this summer.

But did you know your house can have just as many triggers?

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“Typically, the types of indoor allergens that we come across would be things like dust mites, mold, pets, cockroaches, and sometimes mice,” said Sandra Hong, MD, allergist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hong said signs you could be dealing with indoor allergies include constantly sneezing, having a stuffy nose, itchy eyes and itchy ears.

So, what can you do for prevention?

She said while something like dust mites can’t be eliminated completely, you can reduce how many there are by regularly washing your bedsheets and putting a protective cover on your mattress.

She also recommends vacuuming and removing clutter.

As for pet dander and pollen, an air purifier may be beneficial.

Air conditioning can be helpful too.

“The other thing is decreasing the humidity. Humidity is important during these times of the year because if it gets above 30 to 50%, we can have more dust mites and mold in our home. So, it’s important to try to keep the humidity down using dehumidifiers or an air conditioning unit,” she said.

Dr. Hong said there are also plenty of over-the-counter medications available to help treat allergies, such as nasal steroids and antihistamines.

Saline spray can also be helpful.

If your symptoms don’t seem to improve with time, it’s best to talk to an allergist.