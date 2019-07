SALEM, Va. - One of Salem's most popular summertime music events, Jazz in July, returns to the Longwood Park amphitheater Saturday.

The 22nd annual event's lineup included an array of talented musicians and five unique groups.

To help people stay cool from the heat, there was a misting tent.

A Chick-fil-A food truck was on-site selling food and family-friendly beverages.

In addition, a bounce house was set up for children, along with other games.

