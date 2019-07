SALEM, Va. - The fun at the 32nd annual Salem Fair wraps up Sunday night. It's your last chance to enjoy the rides, food and entertainment until next year.

People of all ages enjoyed the fair on its last day.

One family brought their 18-month-old to the fair for the first time. He even got to try his first funnel cake!

You can still join in on the fun until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.