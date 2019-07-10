Become a Dollywood insider, receive tickets, behind-the-scenes access and more

ROANOKE, Va. - If you love Dollywood and you're social media savvy-- you could become one of the next park insiders. Dollywood is in search of its next panel of park insiders who share experiences and tips through online content. For the past three seasons, park guests have found helpful information on Dollywood blogs and social channels thanks to this group of seasoned Dollywood veterans. Applications for the fourth panel of Dollywood Insiders are available here.

From best-value suggestions to traffic tips, and where to eat recommendations to what not-to-miss, Dollywood Insiders provide expert guest perspective to aid others in trip planning. Content is shared via blog, pictures and video.

Pete Owens, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Dollywood said the panel has become a popular tool for other park-goers

“As we have grown our Dollywood Insider program, we have added value to our guests’ experience—elevating regular guests to experts who trade best-practice secrets when it comes to spending a day at our park,” Owens said. “These people who serve on our panel are relatable. They don’t get a pay check to say what they’re saying and that resonates with other guests. We give Insiders a platform; other guests benefit from the tips they share.”

Ownes said past Insiders include moms, dads, grandmas, single parents, professionals, bloggers, theme park enthusiasts and other influencers. Dollywood intentionally selects panelists from diverse walks of life to best represent Dollywood park visitors. These Insiders hail from communities across the Southeast—from Knoxville, Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Charlotte and beyond.

Dollywood Insiders are tasked with pitching and executing creative blogs and videos that help others learn about Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins. The Insiders serve on the panel for a one-year term and re-apply, if interested. Perks of the role include behind-the-scenes access, tickets and invitations to media events.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 22. After interviews, panelists will be selected and notified by July 29.



