Construction equipment set on fire near site of Mountain Valley pipeline

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Caterpillar PL 87 earth-moving construction machine was found on fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that a passerby reported a vehicle was on fire in the 2900 block of Grassland Drive in the Smith Mountain community, but authorities said that the vehicle was a construction machine.

The machine was located on the site of the Mountain Valley pipeline construction right of way, and the machine suffered approximately $500,000 in damage.

The fire marshall said that the fire was set intentionally. There were no reported injuries or damage to nearby equipment at the site, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

