Crews respond to a man in a car submerged in a pond

Henry County Fire Department

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Early Saturday morning, the Henry County Fire Department responded to a report of a car in the water at 1720 Lake Dow Road.

Crews found a partially submerged car in the small pond next to Pilgreen's Steakhouse.

The driver was in the car and conscious with his head above water, but would not respond to commands or answer questions.

As crews tried to get the driver to respond, the car began sliding further into the water.

The driver was eventually rescued and removed from the vehicle and taken back to the shore.

He was evaluated on scene by emergency medical services and chose not to be taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.