Man shot, hospitalized after breaking into mother's home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while attempting to break into his mother's home Saturday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The man, 25-year-old Xavier Tyler Slayton, was shot by a 17-year-old relative at a home in the 700 block of Cedar Forest Road, deputies said.

Slayton, who was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, will be charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, according to deputies.

Charges were not filed against the 17-year-old, deputies said.

