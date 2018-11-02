November 6, 2018 Virginia General Election results -- view here

This page will offer links to results for select races in the Nov. 6, 2018 Virginia General Election.
Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on Nov. 6 and 7, and beyond.
Virginia Election resources:
View all Virginia Election news and headlines here (click here).
Here are the results pages:
Virginia U.S. Senate race results
Virginia U.S. House race results
- Race for Virginia's U.S. House District 5 seat
- Race for Virginia's U.S. House District 6 seat
- Race for Virginia's U.S. House District 9 seat
Virginia House of Delegates race results
Results for Proposed Constitutional Amendments 1-2
Local race results by Virginia counties, cities
These county results pages offer specific results for the following Virginia counties and cities:
- Alleghany County
- Amherst County
- Appomattox County
- Bath County
- Bedford County
- Bland County
- Botetourt County
- Buena Vista
- Campbell County
- Carroll County
- Covington
- Craig County
- Danville
- Floyd County
- Franklin County
- Galax
- Giles County
- Grayson County
- Halifax County
- Henry County
- Highland County
- Lexington
- Lynchburg
- Martinsville
- Montgomery County
- Nelson County
- Patrick County
- Pittsylvania County
- Pulaski County
- Radford
- Roanoke
- Roanoke County
- Rockbridge County
- Salem
- Wythe County
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.