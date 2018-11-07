Sen. Tim Kaine projected to win re-election bid against Corey Stewart

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Tim Kaine has successfully defended his U.S. Senate seat against Corey Stewart.

Sen. Tim Kaine has a 24-year history in Virginia politics. Since 1994, he has served as a Richmond City Council member, Richmond's mayor, Virginia's lieutenant governor, Virginia's governor and is now one of Virginia's U.S. senators.

In the 2016 Presidential election, Kaine was the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Kaine his wife have three children and live in Richmond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.