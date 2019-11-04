Your guide to voting in Virginia's 2019 election

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginians will be heading to the polls on November 5.

Here in the Commonwealth, every seat in the Senate of Virginia and the Virginia House of Delegates is up for grabs.

WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN AND WHERE CAN I FIND MY POLLING PLACE?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you can click here to find your polling place. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

___

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

It's easy to check! The Virginia Department of Elections' website makes it easy to confirm.

___

DO I NEED ID?

Yes. If you're a registered voter who forgets to bring photo identification, you can cast a provisional ballot. You'll then have until noon on Friday to deliver a copy of identification to your locality’s electoral board in order for your provisional ballot to be counted.

Click here to view all forms of acceptable ID in Virginia.

___

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

All Virginia residents will be able to vote in the U.S. Senate election, the election for your representative in the House of Representatives and two statewide amendment issues. For some, there may be nothing else on the ballot, but to double-check what you'll see, you can click here to enter your address and see who is on your ballot.

___

More info: http://elections.virginia.gov/

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.