ESPN host features Giles Co. roots in new book released Tuesday

Marty Smith, a Giles County native and now popular ESPN reporter and correspondent for "College GameDay" releases his first book Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Smith, 43, graduated from Radford University and covered sports for daily newspapers for the Roanoke area before joining NASCAR.com, then ESPN in 2006. Currently Smith is one of ESPN’s most popular and recognized reporters and host covering college football, basketball, the NFL, NBA, NASCAR and more. Smith launched his own show, "Marty Smith’s America" in August 2017 on ESPN2.

Smith's book, 'Never Settle: Sports, Family, and the American Soul' is described as a memoir about his career, growing up in Pearisburg, playing singlewing football, and how growing up on a farm in Giles County shaped his life. Smith’s book's mission is to return fans to the true soul of sports in this country.

He's even got a "Never Settle" playlist you can download on iTunes. You can purchase his book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and more. Click here to purchase the book.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.