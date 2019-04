ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire at the Community Inn Restaurant in Grandin Village at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and remain on scene.

According to Tiffany Bradbury, the Community Risk Reduction Specialist, the Community Inn sustained a lot of damage.

On The Rise Bakery also has smoke and possible water damage.

The cause of the fire and just how much damage is still under investigation.

No one was injured.

