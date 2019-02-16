Five people injured in I-81 rollover accident in Rockbridge County

GLASGOW, VA - Five people were injured in a rollover accident on I-81 in Rockbridge County. According to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews from Natural Bridge, Glasgow and Lexington responded to the crash near exit 179 in Glasgow on Saturday around 7:25 a.m.

A van carrying six people was found rolled over on its top. According to the department's Facebook page, five people were treated on scene by EMS and were taken to a hospital. The sixth person was not injured.

State police are investigating the crash.

