Four-legged thief and accomplice caught on camera stealing package

OHIO - A package thief and his accomplice were caught on camera, and the video is sure to give you a doggone good laugh.

An Ohio couple noticed that an Amazon package containing a dog bed they had ordered was in their backyard.

Luckily for owners Dustin Chatterton and his wife, they had a security camera stationed at their front door.

When they checked the footage, they were surprised to find that their two dogs had been trying to get into their Christmas gift early, snatching the package off the porch and sneaking it away. His accomplice quickly followed behind as they mischievously pranced off.

The crime definitely landed the two pups on the naughty list.



