Layman Family Farm pink pumpkin day

BLUE RIDGE, Va. - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, a local farm raised money Sunday by showing off their pink pumpkins.

Layman Family Farms grows these pumpkins that are actually pink.

Every year, they donate $1 for each admission ticket sold to the local chapter of Susan G. Komen.

Unfortunately, there weren't as many pink pumpkins this year due to the summer's extreme heat, but hundreds of people still came out to support the cause.

Over the past seven years, the farm has been holding the event, they've raised $12,000 to $15,000.