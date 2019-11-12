Lynchburg’s Holy Cross school to close in June

A local school will shut its doors for good at the end of this school year.

Holy Cross Regional Catholic School in Lynchburg announced Tuesday that it will permanently close in June.

The school has been part of the community since 1879.

Low enrollment and “financial shortfalls” are the major reasons for the closing, according to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

Officials say the school’s enrollment has declined by 61% in the past 17 years, which brings “financial challenges.”