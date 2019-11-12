Man dies in Campbell County crash after rear-ending tractor-trailer
He wasn’t wearing a seat belt
A man is dead after authorities say he rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Campbell County this weekend.
The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday on Route 29 at the intersection with Route 24, according to Virginia State Police.
A tractor-trailer was going north on Route 29 when it was rear-ended by Russell Breeden, 52, of Rustburg, who was driving a 1994 Toyota Tacoma, according to police.
Breeden reportedly died at the scene and was not wearing his seat belt.
The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt during the crash, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
