Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway could shutdown for Roanoke Ironman race
National Park Service accepting public comments
The National Park Service wants to know what you think about shutting down part of the Blue Ridge Parkway for next year’s Ironman race.
Race organizers want to shut down about 20 miles for the bike portion of the race.
The park service is taking public comments until Nov. 22.
The race will be held in Roanoke on June 7.
National Park Service spokesperson for the Blue Ridge Parkway, Leesa Brandon, said there’s no set date when a decision will be made on the request.
“We’ll be considering resource impacts and any mitigations that may or may not be needed as a result of impacts to the resources, as well as other management and logistical considerations and we’ll continue conversations with event organizers," Brandon said.
