16-year-old boy arrested in Nelson County now faces murder charge after deadly home invasion

A 16-year-old boy faces four charges after shooting two people, killing one of them and stealing their car during an alleged home invasion in Louisa County.

At 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Spotswood Trail in Gordonsville, Virginia.

Officers arrived and found that both Nancy Payne, 73, and Roger Wood Payne Jr., 82, had been shot.

Mr. Payne was declared dead at the scene, while Mrs. Payne was taken to the hospital and has since undergone surgery, with more surgery expected.

The Payne’s vehicle was missing from the scene of the shooting. Authorities later found it in Nelson County, along with a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities took the boy into custody and have charged him with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery and breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.

Original story posted Nov. 13, 2019, at 5:57 a.m.

