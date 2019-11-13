Woman caught with loaded handgun in carry on at Lynchburg airport

A Danville woman was stopped after a loaded handgun was found in her carry on at Lynchburg Regional Airport on Tuesday, according to TSA officials.

Officials say a TSA agent found a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in her bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA officials then contacted local police who took the gun and detained the woman for questioning before issuing her a summons.

She reportedly told officials that she forgot she had her loaded gun with her.