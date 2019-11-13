32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

32ºF

Local

Woman caught with loaded handgun in carry on at Lynchburg airport

She says she forgot she had it with her

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Local
Courtesy of TSA

A Danville woman was stopped after a loaded handgun was found in her carry on at Lynchburg Regional Airport on Tuesday, according to TSA officials.

Officials say a TSA agent found a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in her bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA officials then contacted local police who took the gun and detained the woman for questioning before issuing her a summons.

She reportedly told officials that she forgot she had her loaded gun with her.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.