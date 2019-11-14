71-year-old Bedford County man faces multiple child pornography charges

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old man in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a minor, as well as having and producing child pornography.

On Nov. 2, investigators assigned to the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began their investigation, which led to a search warrant being executed at 1051 New Market Loop.

Members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the execution of a second search warrant at 75 Hydaway Drive in Forest.

Investigators recovered numerous pieces of digital and other evidence from both locations, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Norris, 71, of Bedford County, was subsequently arrested for two counts of violation of a protective order and taken before a magistrate and committed to jail pending a bond hearing.

Investigators then charged Norris with 10 counts of production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call The Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.