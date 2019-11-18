Famous Anthony’s reopens on Williamson Road after May fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Roanoke restaurant that has been closed since May due to an explosion and fire is back open.

Famous Anthony’s on Williamson Road reopened Monday.

While the establishment was mostly gutted, it was rebuilt to look like it did before the fire.

The restaurant opened at 6 a.m., but employees said customers were waiting in the parking lot as early as 5:30 a.m.

“It was good to see them, because we were worried that they had gone somewhere else and they may not come back," said dining room manager Jimmy Williams.

“Oh, it’s super to see all my friends," longtime customer Linda Ampeer said.

“This has just been awful not being able to come here because we love coming here. We’re just happy that it’s open," longtime customer Debbie Davis said.

The May fire was blamed on an explosion caused by a gas leak, causing about $250,000 in damage.