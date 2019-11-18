Three teens arrested in connection with Lynchburg armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested three people, including two juveniles, in connection with an armed robbery in Lynchburg.

The robbery happened on Nov. 8 at a 7-Eleven store location on Bedford Avenue.

Quoterris Martin, 18, of Bedford, faces charges of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask in a public place, grand larceny of a vehicle, credit card theft and petit larceny.

Two juveniles, both 17, face charges of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in a public place.

Lynchburg police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online.