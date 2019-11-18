Three teens arrested in connection with Lynchburg armed robbery
Incident happened Nov. 8 at a 7-Eleven
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested three people, including two juveniles, in connection with an armed robbery in Lynchburg.
The robbery happened on Nov. 8 at a 7-Eleven store location on Bedford Avenue.
Quoterris Martin, 18, of Bedford, faces charges of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask in a public place, grand larceny of a vehicle, credit card theft and petit larceny.
Two juveniles, both 17, face charges of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in a public place.
Lynchburg police are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.