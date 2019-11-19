Campbell County authorities investigating after one shot, one stabbed

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities are investigating after they say one person was shot and another was stabbed in Brookneal early Tuesday morning.

Deputies reportedly received a call for a person with a gunshot wound on Charlotte Street in Brookneal around 4 a.m.

Authorities say they then received a separate call for someone with a stab wound on Marshall Street.

Officials were not able to comment on if the incidents are related.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s office officials, there is no threat to the community.