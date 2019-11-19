Campbell County authorities investigating after one shot, one stabbed
No word on if incidents are related
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities are investigating after they say one person was shot and another was stabbed in Brookneal early Tuesday morning.
Deputies reportedly received a call for a person with a gunshot wound on Charlotte Street in Brookneal around 4 a.m.
Authorities say they then received a separate call for someone with a stab wound on Marshall Street.
Officials were not able to comment on if the incidents are related.
Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
According to sheriff’s office officials, there is no threat to the community.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.