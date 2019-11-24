SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – South Boston Police say a 38-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say is happened at the intersection of Broad and Easley Street.

Officials say the man tried to cross Broad Street when he was hit by a Toyota. A 41-year-old from Halifax County was driving the vehicle.

South Boston Fire Department along with the Halifax County Rescue Squad responded to the scene and took the man hit to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital for severe injuries.

We do not know the names of the driver or the man hit at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.