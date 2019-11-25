Salem City Council meets tonight to discuss proposed development on Diamond Road. Fralin Companies wants to build 150 homes at the Simms Family Farm Property. The development will also include green space, walking trails, sidewalks and a community gazebo. The developer says the homes are needed to keep up with demand. Neighbors say it will make traffic worse. The planning commission voted three to two to approve the development.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss a proposed wireless tower being built. Verizon wants to install an 80 foot monopole on High Point Drive to enhance cell coverage. The planning commission unanimously approved allowing a special use permit.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will receive public comment tonight on making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The County Administrator says while there has been interest in the topic, the board is not yet prepared to take action. The board could place the item on a future agenda. It could join Appomattox, Carroll, Charlotte and Pittsylvania Counties.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will meet today. It will hear presentations on operations and performance of the Attorney General’s Office and gaming in the Commonwealth.