Franklin County Parks & Recreation receive $42,000 grant for additional AEDs

Franklin County Parks and Recreation in Rocky Mount has secured a $42,000 grant to install 12 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and 10 all-weather protective enclosures across high-traffic county parks.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County Parks & Recreation received a $42,000 grant for 12 additional automated external defibrillators and 10 all-weather protective enclosures across high-traffic county parks.

“This project reflects our commitment to keeping our parks not only active and vibrant, but safe. By placing AEDs at high-use facilities, we’re improving emergency readiness across our system.” Paul Chapman, Director, Franklin County Parks & Recreation

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The grant is part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program, which has contributed over $450,000 in Virginia.

“Youth sports participation continues to grow in Franklin County. Having AEDs readily available gives our coaches and families added confidence that we’re prepared when seconds matter.” Nikki Custer, Youth Athletic Manager,Franklin County Parks & Recreation

An event was held on Tuesday to commemorate the event in Rocky Mount.