Roanoke Police charge incarcerated man with 2005 cold case homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Friday that it has charged a man in a 2005 shooting of a teenager.

According to RPD, 35-year-old Demetrius Cooper is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the 2005 shooting death of 18-year-old Calvin Mack of Roanoke.

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Cooper was 15-years-old at the time of the incident. On Dec. 30 2005, at 3:23 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Staunton Ave. NW for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries in the yard of a residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives initated a homicide investigation, but despite extensive efforts, the case eventually became inactive.

On March 14, 2024, the case was reopened and assigned to RPD Cold Case Unit, over the next year and a half detectives developed new information. Their findings were presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and later to a grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment for Cooper. Cooper was formally charged on April 10.

Cooper is currently incarcerated at a Virginia state prison on unrelated charges.