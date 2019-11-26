ALTAVISTA, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Monday in Campbell County.

It happened near River Bend Road in Altavista, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial report said that a man was shot during a dispute; however, authorities couldn’t find the victim to check on his condition.

The investigation eventually led authorities to private property in Pittsylvania County where they found 26-year-old Christopher Tench, of Lynchburg.

Tench’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing homicide investigation is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.