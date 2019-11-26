Franklin County court records show that the man Michael Brown is accused of killing, Rodney Brown, was charged with child abuse before those charges were later dropped.

Rodney Brown was the live-in boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother.

10 News obtained a copy of those records from 2006, which show that a judge dismissed all charges against Rodney, who was found guilty of abusing and neglecting his child.

Police are still searching for Michael Brown who’s been on the run since November 9.