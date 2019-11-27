ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police department is looking for who damaged a string of businesses along Williamson Road Tuesday night.

The first call came in around 9 p.m., and the latest just before midnight. There was a heavy police presence along the road and broken windows were visible, as well as shattered glass on the ground. At least nine businesses were along the corridor between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road. Damage was visible at Waffle House, Metro PCS, Berglund Credit Line, and Dollar Tree.

Investigators believe the incidents to be connected, but to protect the investigation, would not comment on how they think the windows were broken.

None of the businesses appeared to have any interior damages or anything stolen.