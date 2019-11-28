5 hospitalized after Bedford County Thanksgiving crash
Crash happened on Thursday afternoon
FOREST, Va. – Five people were transported to the hospital after a Thanksgiving crash, according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.
Pictures shared by the fire department show that the crash involved a minivan and a pickup truck.
The condition of those transported after the crash on New London Road is unknown at this time.
E51 & R5 handled this accident on New London Rd this afternoon, 5 patients transported using Medic 14-5,14-6, & 8-2 pic.twitter.com/S0Vd2wreB7— Forest Vol Fire Dept (@FVFD51) November 28, 2019
