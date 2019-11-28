ROANOKE, Va. – If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, Lynchburg Humane Society will be open this evening. The center will have a "spin the wheel" adoption special, with discounts of $10 off to free. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Virginia State Parks will sponsor Opt Outside, a national effort to promote a health lifestyle. Events will take place at state parks through the weekend. There’s a photo contest with a top prize of a $500 gift certificate. To qualify, take photos inside state parks and submit them at the park services website.

The Lynchburg Elks Lodge holds its annual Thanksgiving for Veterans. Dinner is free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veterans and their families.

To protect the sewer system, the Lynchburg Water Resources Department has set up several locations where you can drop off oil and grease, used to cook your holiday meal. You can drop off sealed containers now through Sunday at the Lynchburg Community Market or the Kroger on Boonsboro, Timberlake and Wards Roads.

Move your feet so others can eat. The Drumstick Dash gets underway this morning in downtown Roanoke. The mission expects around 15,000 people to take part, with all money raised going to the rescue mission’s food budget. The 5K gets underway at 9 a.m.