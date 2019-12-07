Piedmont Airlines donates $150K worth of tools to Liberty University aviation students

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University aviation maintenance students won’t have to spend $5,000 on tools.

Piedmont Airlines of Roanoke donated 33 toolboxes to the students.

That’s about $150,000 worth.

While in the program, each student will get a set of new Sonic tools.

Officials with the School of Aeronautics say their long-standing partnership with Piedmont helped make this possible.

“...It provides the opportunity for our students to not have to go out and buy their own tools,” said Rick Roof, dean for School of Aeronautics:

“It’s about getting more students into the field, excited, with less debt and this is exactly why we did that,” said Kevin Dallaire, manager for maintenance and recruiting for Piedmont Airlines.

Piedmont Airlines officials say a little more than half of their employees are Liberty University students.

“And I am very grateful and hopeful to be working with them soon,” freshmen Sha’Un Jerome said.