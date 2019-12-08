Liberty University and Virginia Tech students win cash prizes during ACC football championship half time contest Saturday
CHARLOTTE, NC – A Liberty University student, Jack Underwood, won the half time contest during the ACC football championship game on Saturday.
Virginia Tech student, Hannah Pin came in second place.
The first place prize was worth $100,000. The second place prize was worth $25,000 dollars.
Both students said they needed the extra funds for their college tuition.
