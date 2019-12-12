Virginia Tech researchers to study long-term treatment for opioid use disorder

ROANOKE, Va. – A new study to help people find long-term recovery pathways for opioid use disorder is bringing together researchers from Virginia Tech Carilion’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and pharmaceutical company Indivor.

Experts said there's not a good understanding of the best ways to achieve long-term recovery and a healthy life for people suffering from opioid use disorder.

"Do they go successfully into recovery or do some need additional treatment? What kind of things happen? Well, that's a big question mark and I know that a lot of people who have relatives and loved ones who have been impacted by the opioid crisis would like to know this type of information," said Dr. Warren Bickel, director of the Addiction Recovery Research Center at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

Researchers also hope the study will show how successful treatment can reduce the economic burden of opioid use disorder.